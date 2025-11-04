For a number of years, the BBC’s coverage of climate change and related policy issues has been misinforming the public. It is often one-sided, misleading and sometimes even factually incorrect, with an absence of alternative views and inconvenient facts that might run counter to the BBC agenda.

The Beeb – funded by licence-fee payers – blames climate change for nearly every bit of bad weather that comes along. It has long been a fervent backer of Net Zero and other climate policies but rarely tells the public how much it is costing them and how little effect such policies will in fact have. Climate change has almost become a religion for it.