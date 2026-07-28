The Climate Skeptic

The Climate Skeptic

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J K's avatar
J K
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"If air pollution is actually the concern, running ICE (Internal Combustion Engines) on LPG is a much superior solution: super-clean with zero tail-pipe particulate."

Correct. This is exactly why you know this all actually has nothing to do the climate.

The agenda is to force people onto electric vehicles, not for the environment but as part of the digital control framework Politicians and Corporations want to force us into.

Look at the VW Group. They're making massive redundancies cuts to their product lines, and are offering China to build their Chinese EVs. This isn't giving the consumer that they want, this is corporations trying to ram their Globalist agenda down our throats.

Digital IDs, CBDC's, AI Surveillance, none of these are conspiracy theories anymore. They're literally what the corrupt Globalist regime are trying to force people to accept. Nobody asked for any of this. Nobody voted for this. It's time everyone pushed back and said no.

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