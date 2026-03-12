The Climate Change Committee (CCC) – the quango with the job of advising Parliament on Britain’s legally binding ‘carbon budgets’ – has claimed that the cost of Net Zero will be less than “the cost of a single fossil fuel price spike of 2022 magnitude”.

Its motive is clear – we must endorse Net Zero because it will remove our exposure to future energy crises.

The claim is based on the absurd assumption that Net Zero will only cost £4 billion a year on average by 2050, which is patently hogwash and was exposed to be a sham when it was originally made in last year’s Seventh Carbon Budget.

The Ukraine energy crisis was certainly bad, probably the worst since the 1973 Arab-Israeli war. But it won’t happen again, simply because Europe no longer relies on Russia’s gas pipelines. It was, of course, an entirely predictable crisis, as Trump warned in his first term.