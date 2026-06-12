The Climate Skeptic

The Climate Skeptic

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eduardo pinto-leite's avatar
eduardo pinto-leite
4h

Brilliant article. Times and events in history that we thought were gone forever (Galileu for example) are repeating themselves in what we call modern times!!

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Clayton Oberg's avatar
Clayton Oberg
2h

I can't get enough of this topic! The mechanism by which this fear was embedded in the public mind despite the myriad of information sources available to virtually everyone in modern society needs to be thoroughly understood. I hope there will eventually be some level of accountability to those responsible although I can't see it happening.

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