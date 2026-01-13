It has been the biggest exercise in gaslighting ever, but finally the truth is beginning to emerge.

For the last two decades, successive governments and the political establishment generally have done their utmost to cover up the fact that Net Zero will bankrupt the country and impoverish us all. Ed Miliband’s 2008 Climate Change Act, which enshrined in law an 80% cut in greenhouse gas emissions, was never costed. Neither was Theresa May’s Net Zero legislation 11 years later.

There has long been a conspiracy amongst our political elite to cover up the massive costs already being incurred. For years, high energy prices were blamed on greedy energy fat cats. Then it was ‘high gas prices’ resulting from the war in Ukraine as they tried to divert our attention with talk of millions of green jobs and ‘cheap renewable energy’. Don’t forget Miliband’s promise to knock £300 off our bills!

When Philip Hammond’s Treasury told us that May’s Net Zero plan would cost £2.1 trillion, his report was ignored and kicked into the long grass. Other costings by the Climate Change Committee have deliberately lowballed costs with the help of impossibly optimistic assumptions.

But a bombshell new report from the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) has blown the lid off the cover up. Based on data published by the Government’s own energy quango, the National Energy System Operator, NESO, the IEA has found that the real cost could amount to at least £7.6 trillion between now and 2050 – in other words, £304 billion a year.