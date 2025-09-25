A few weeks back, I wrote about a YouGov/Times poll that showed a “soaring number of Britons” believe that “global warming [is] exaggerated”. A few other polls have been published recently which also show how the public’s appetite for ever-rising energy bills is fast being depleted.

According to polling data for the Left-leaning More in Common think tank, the public’s concern for climate change and the environment has plunged over the last year. Just 13% of respondents put it in their top three “big issues”. Reform voters were the least likely to share the green perspective, with just 4% choosing it. 11% of Conservative voters and 20% of Labour voters put it in their top three, whereas Lib Dems were keener, at 24%. Surprisingly, only 34% of Green voters think it is a major issue, compared to the others, behind the cost of living (59%) and supporting the NHS (40%).