This week, the BBC reported that ‘Thirteen Labour MPs vote for talks on joining EU customs union’. The 13 were joined by 87 other ‘ayes’ for the Liberal Democrat motion, who were together matched precisely by 100 ‘noes’. Deputy Speaker Caroline Nokes then cast the deciding vote in favour of the bill, which is to say against the very clearly expressed democratic will of the British public nearly a decade ago. But the party, which is now fifth in many polls, if it manages to win support for its pathological Remainerism from the Labour benches, may come to regret it. News from Europe suggests the continent is taking a turn against the party’s favoured policy agendas.

I shall not dwell on the Lib Dems’ arguments for joining the customs union. And that is because I do not think that the process by which Lib Dems choose their policies in any way resembles thought. Suffice it to say that the Lib Dem view of Europe is a fantasy: a land flowing with wine and cheese – a Waitrose the size of a continent – and Lib Dems’ grievance is that Leavers have interrupted this consumer experience. I shall instead discuss what Liberal Democrats want to attach themselves – or more precisely, the country – to.