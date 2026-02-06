The Climate Skeptic

Ian Watkins
The closest we can park our cars to our house is 30 yards away. I'm not sure our neighbour would be happy for us to trail three cables across his garden to allow us to charge three cars every night.

The people who come up with these ideas are infinitely stupid.

I'm a beekeeper. I'm sure the local bus company would be delighted if I took a hive of bees on the bus when moving them from one Apiary to another. Or lovely sticky supers full of honey to be extracted. 🤣

Double U Economics
Expensive, low range, 2 hour plus charging, batteries scrap after 8 years and cost the car's value to replace, etc. Not to mention exploding battery risk... Why would you buy an EV if you really thought about it? I will keep my 25 year old zero electronics, ultra simple and ultra reliable 4x4 petrol burner thank you!

