It has long been known that many more people in the UK die in winter months than at other times of year. It has never been a secret.

Year after year the Office for National Statistics (ONS) published the data to prove it.

That is until 2022, when the annual publications abruptly ended, without any official explanation as far as I am aware. It took a Freedom of Information request to winkle out the real story – this is the ONS response in February 2026 to that FOI: