The Climate Skeptic

The Climate Skeptic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave Woolcock's avatar
Dave Woolcock
4d

RP Feynman: “It doesn't matter how beautiful your theory is, it doesn't matter how smart you are. If it doesn't agree with experiment, it's wrong.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Toby Young
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture