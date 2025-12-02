Last week, an organisation calling itself the ‘National Emergency Briefing’ held an event at Central Hall in Westminster, near Parliament. Boasting “an invite-only audience of around 1,250 politicians and leaders from business, culture, faith, sport and the media”, the rally subjected attendees to three hours of bog-standard hectoring about the ‘climate crisis’. But in the face of the climate consensus’s collapse, is this spectacle going to mark the point at which the Establishment’s environmentalists regrouped, or does it better symbolise the green agenda’s rather pathetic and painful death throes?

The central claim of the broader green movement for the last decade has been the notion of a ‘climate emergency’. It was an attempt to mobilise a mass movement to support the by then well-established intergovernmental climate policy agenda which thus far lacked public support. The ‘civil society’ beneficiaries of the Green Blob aimed to bridge the gap – in fact a democratic deficit – between governments’ policy agendas and the public’s continuing disinterest. The epitome of this development in the UK was the creation of Extinction Rebellion (XR). According to the social theories developed by those who motivated the likes of XR and Greta Thunberg, once the ‘truth’ of climate change had been explained to the public, they would rise up and work together to ‘tackle the emergency’ in the way that Brits, especially Londoners, are said to have come together during WWII to confront the Nazis.