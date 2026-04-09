The Met Office’s Rainfall Claims Cannot Be Trusted
The Met Office says Northern Ireland has just had one of its wettest winters on record. But here are the data that show it's fiction
According to the Met Office, we have just had one of the wettest winters on record. Northern Ireland, it says, had its ninth wettest since records began in 1836:
But its claim in this very same report that Worcestershire had its wettest February has already been exposed by the Daily Sceptic as untrue – its own data confirm that February 1923 was much wetter.
The question therefore needs to be asked – can the Met Office claims be trusted?
As far as Northern Ireland is concerned, the answer appears to be no.