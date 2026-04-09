According to the Met Office, we have just had one of the wettest winters on record. Northern Ireland, it says, had its ninth wettest since records began in 1836:

But its claim in this very same report that Worcestershire had its wettest February has already been exposed by the Daily Sceptic as untrue – its own data confirm that February 1923 was much wetter.

The question therefore needs to be asked – can the Met Office claims be trusted?

As far as Northern Ireland is concerned, the answer appears to be no.