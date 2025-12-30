As the year draws to a close, the guardians of climate orthodoxy have once again unleashed their ritual howls of indignation at the actions of the Trump administration. In a Guardian op-ed last week, Bob Ward and Michael Mann – attack dogs of the alarmist establishment – likened the US Government’s decision to dismantle the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) to tyranny, “paid for” by fossil fuel interests. Their piece opens with the extraordinary claim that the Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin “would have understood and even appreciated” Trump’s actions.

They accuse President Trump of suppressing climate science, invoking the spectre of Lysenkoism – that infamous episode in which ideology trumped empirical inquiry under Stalin’s regime. The irony is exquisite, even if lost on its authors. Here are two figures who have spent their careers calling for the cancellation of dissenters, now projecting their own sins onto a political leader intent on liberating science from ideological captivity.