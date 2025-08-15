The International Energy Agency (IEA – not to be confused with the London think tank of the same initials) recently produced a report containing analyses and predictions of the global renewable energy sector. The “combined share in global electricity generation”, says the report, of solar PV and wind energy is “expected to rise from 15% in 2024 to 17% in 2025 and to above 19% in 2026 – up from 4% a decade earlier.”

Hailing the report’s findings, the £million/year UK Green Blob lobbying blog, CarbonBrief, produced the following chart, showing the growth in the performance of renewable energy versus hydrocarbon-fired power generation. “The IEA says that renewables could overtake coal as early as this year,” says the blog.