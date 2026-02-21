Only a complete eco-nutter would want to compress carbon dioxide to dangerous asphyxiating levels and then run it through a three foot-wide near-surface metal pipe costing at least half a billion pounds, along a 120-mile path near human conurbations strewn with subsidence-causing, uncharted, ancient mines. At a hopefully intact end, the highly pressurised CO 2 is then tipped into a former gas hole in the Irish Sea where over time it is likely to escape as the numerous mining caps start to fail. Add in another £4 billion for the whole pointless and potentially dangerous carbon capture project, and it is all in a day’s spending for the Miliband-led lunatics. Small change, of course, for the lying (‘wind is cheaper than gas’), dishonest (‘grid will be 95% renewables in 46 months’ time’) freaks involved in a political attempt to wreck the British economy on the pretext that ‘settled’ science says we should all freak out about the gas of life.

The Peak Cluster CO 2 pipeline is in early planning and public consultation stages, and it aims to take the gas from four cement and lime factories in Derbyshire and Staffordshire. It will run through Staffordshire, Cheshire and the Wirral and connect to an offshore storage site in depleted gas reserves under Morecambe Bay. The pipeline is said to be the world’s largest cement decarbonisation initiative, capturing three million tonnes of CO 2 a year. This amounts to just 0.00008% of global emissions, or if you prefer fractions, 1/1,266,667. The effect on any global temperature movement can fairly be said to be unmeasurable. In total, the sinister, hard-Left Net Zero minister Miliband plans to spend over £20 billion of borrowed state money to capture equally miniscule amounts of CO 2 in a number of other sites over the next 20 years.

But at least impoverished UK taxpayers can sleep easy in their beds knowing they are leading the world in exciting new green technologies.

Here is the route map for the pipeline of potential death.