The Climate Skeptic

The Climate Skeptic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Campbell's avatar
Steve Campbell
2d

The Germans apparently read this and are diligently cutting down forests to make way for the clean, efficient, ecologically pure, Chinese wind turbines. They'll show you tree huggers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Angus Nocht's avatar
Angus Nocht
2d

It’s well known among those familiar with plant cultivation that cannabis and other growers often pump CO₂ into their grow spaces to boost yields.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Toby Young
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture