On September 23rd 2025, President Donald J. Trump strode to the podium of the United Nations General Assembly and delivered a speech bold and uncompromising in its excoriation of the fictions hoisted by the elites of the collective West -- ‘a world without borders’, ‘man-made catastrophic climate change’. In a world awash with sanctimonious platitudes about mass migration and climate change, Trump dubbed them the two forces “destroying a large part of the free world”. Directing his remarks to his hapless West European allies, he said: “You need strong borders and traditional energy sources if you’re going to be great again. … This double-tailed monster destroys everything in its wake, and they cannot let that happen any longer.”

With characteristic bluntness, he declared the global climate change movement as “the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world”, a multi-trillion-dollar scam foisted upon nations, economies and ordinary people by a cabal of self-serving elites, bureaucrats and green ideologues. This was no mere rhetorical flourish — it was a gauntlet thrown at the feet of the globalist establishment, a rallying cry for reason and a defiant stand for energy realism. This time, there was no sniggering from smug German delegates as had occurred during a previous speech Trump gave at the UN in his first term.