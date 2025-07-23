British Government Minister Michael Shanks, Under Secretary at Mad Miliband’s Net Zero Energy Department, recently claimed that abandoning Net Zero is an anti-growth ideology that will cost nearly a million jobs. Like most Net Zero predictions, the million jobs is a through-the-looking-glass fantasy. Back on Planet Reality, the latest ‘Green Jobs’ survey from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has suggested an annual rise of 8% in 2023 to 690,900. As usual, the survey reveals how few so-called green jobs are being created in the real economy. Desperation rules the day with the ONS job jugglers lumping into the 'green jobs' bucket waste disposal, environment charity agitprop, repairing home appliances and controlling forest fires.

The survey was released a few days ago but it does not appear to have been widely promoted by interested parties including the Labour Government. Perhaps this is not surprising since the Government is embarking on a planned de-industrialisation of the British hydrocarbon economy. Allied to out-of-control state spending for fantasy projects such as open borders and Net Zero, the hard-Left Government has made steady progress in its first year with the loss of 135,000 jobs. Higher employment taxes and more meddlesome labour restrictions promise further progress on this front in the coming years. It's possible that piddling increases in the green jobs total – just 2.7% of total employment – were not deemed worthwhile highlighting since doing so might draw attention to actual job destruction in the real economy. Best just to feed the 'million job' make-believe out to the believe-anything mainstream media.