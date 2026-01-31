The recent Jobs Foundation ‘Cliff Edge’ report is a disturbing insight into the wilful economic and societal destruction of Britain’s oil capital Aberdeen. The standout quote comes from Louise Gilmour, the Scottish Secretary of the GMB union, who described the Labour Government’s “stricken, almost delusional” rush to Net Zero as, “arguably the most destructive industrial calamity in our nation’s history – a disaster risking untold jobs, communities, even higher bills and our energy security”. But the report is flawed – or rather much of the thinking revealed in its excellent local reporting is a delusional halfway mish mash It is the pace of Net Zero that is often seen as problematic, rather than the actual need for the neo-Malthusian command-and-control fantasy. It reads in parts like the cry of the sinner down the ages: ‘Oh Lord, make me holy, but not just yet.’

In many parts of the world, the gig for the Net Zero plan is up. Now the industrial brothers and sisters of the Labour party affiliated trade unions are starting to call a halt that even dunderhead political elites in England and Scotland cannot fail to note. The idea that workers will seamlessly find new jobs harnessing the power of the wind, sun and sea is a “lovely thought”, said Gilmour, “but bears little resemblance to the chaotic reality of a rushed and needless rundown of our oil and gas sector”.

But Gilmour also writes in a foreword in the report of a requirement to continue to build renewable capacity “and the need for measured progress towards Net Zero”. The report quotes approvingly of the Extinction Rebellion funder and subsidised onshore wind operator Dale Vince (Lord, truly help us) who suggests a managed decline for North Sea Oil. Vince is not stupid and he has worked out that his weather-dependent, aging, onshore wind turbines require hydrocarbon backup for often lengthy periods when the wind does not blow. He understands that a week-long winter wind drought will not be rescued by a couple of hours of battery stored energy. Like the decades-long promises of climate ‘tipping point’ scares, all the grand plans for storing so-called ‘green’ electricity have amounted to the square root of sod all.

The report argues that thousands of jobs are on the line if the transition from oil and gas to renewables “is not handled much better in the UK than it is currently”. But the jury has long given its verdict on Net Zero. The number of countries like the UK ignoring its damning verdict is rapidly falling. Hydrocarbons are everywhere, from plastics to medicines to fertiliser. Sure and certain economic death awaits any developed country that tries to do without them. For their part, renewables are useless for powering a modern country. They screw up grid frequency, leading to blackout risks, they are intermittent and rely on eye-watering subsidies, they drive bills up and scare away manufacturing and service industries, while their environmental track record is truly shocking. Supporters of these horror shows need to turn a blind eye to massive wildlife disruption and slaughter.