American forces are massing to release an innocent hostage long held as a political prisoner in a neo-Marxist jail. The prisoner has been confined on a trumped up ‘pollution’ charge which includes causing bad weather, producing climate tipping points and leading crops to fail. Supporters have long argued that the charges have been invented to serve a global collectivist plan to control where humans travel, what they eat and how they spend their money. Over the last 20 years, vast amounts of cash have been diverted from the productive economy and wasted on projects that would not raise a dime in a free and open capital market. But freedom and a full pardon are expected imminently. The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will release carbon dioxide – the gas of human and plant life – from a 2009 ‘Endangerment Finding’ that demonised the trace atmospheric molecule and elevated it as the prime suspect in the Great Climate Hoax.

The release has been expected, although it is likely to face well-funded Green Blob lawfare challenges. The endangerment claim states that six ‘greenhouse’ gases pose a threat to public health. Since 2009, the finding has underpinned all EPA climate rules that have cascaded through the American economy limiting emissions from power plants to motor vehicles.

The head of the EPA Lee Zeldin is firmly committed to the cause of destroying the senseless and unscientific findings. Last year, he said that by overhauling the massive rules on the endangerment findings, the social cost of carbon and similar issues, “we are driving a dagger through the heart of climate change religion and ushering in America’s Golden Age”. He said the EPA’s work “marks the death of the Green New Scam”. The actions will roll back trillions of dollars in regulatory costs and hidden taxes, he claimed. “As a result the cost of living for American families will decrease and essentials such as buying a car, heating your home and operating a business will become more affordable. Our actions will also reignite American manufacturing, spreading economic benefits to communities,” he added.

It can be argued that this move will also put a dagger through the heart of industrial economies that are still fantasying about moving to Net Zero. Steadily deindustrialising countries such as the United Kingdom and Germany are increasingly alone in ‘leading’ the world towards the Net Zero calamity. Sky-high energy costs and overwhelming regulatory burdens will inevitably push new national and international capital in the direction of the re-invigorated American economy.