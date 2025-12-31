In a move that has sent shock waves through the offshore wind business, the Trump Administration has ordered a pause in the leases of five turbine projects under construction. Affecting large industrial parks off the US East Coast, the building pause has been ordered due to national security radar interference risks that are said to have been identified by the Department of War in recent classified reports. The growing problems of radar interference have been known for some time so it is hardly a surprise that the wind-despising US Government has acted on the threat. Meanwhile, the UK is currently run by wind farm fanatics and the Government was recently forced to spend £1.5 billion on vital air defence systems to mitigate ‘clutter’ corruptions caused by increasingly large offshore turbines blades.

Large wind turbines cause Doppler effects that can create false targets for radar. The possible corruption of the tracking of approaching enemy threats is a real and growing military concern, but the general clutter can also affect civil coastal surveillance, air traffic control and even meteorological observations. A real worry is that there does not appear to be a simple, inexpensive fix. To keep the Net Zero fantasy flying, the British Government has been forced to spend 2.5% of the annual defence budget to try to fix the problem with a number of experimental solutions.