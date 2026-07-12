Kemi Badenoch says she wants to purge would-be MPs who back Net Zero. According to the Telegraph:

Kemi Badenoch has rejected former Conservative MPs as candidates for her party at the next election because they support Net Zero.

The Tory leader has refused to allow back former members, including MPs who lost their seats at the 2024 election, who disagree with her policy shift.

Under Mrs Badenoch, the Conservatives have rejected the target to achieve Net Zero by 2050 and pledged to leave the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), in order to better protect British borders.

Writing for the Telegraph, Mrs Badenoch says she is building a “party for the future”, not a “retirement home for failed politicians”.

The Telegraph understands that several former Conservative MPs have been rejected as candidates for the next election for refusing to align with her views on Net Zero and Britain’s membership of the ECHR.