In a damning indictment published in Wednesday’s Daily Mail, researchers from the University of Birmingham have laid bare the futility of London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s Ultra-Low Emission Zone (Ulez) expansion, concluding that the scheme has delivered zero tangible benefits to London’s ambient air quality.

Analysing data pre- and post the August 2023 Ulez rollout, which blanketed Greater London with a £12.50 daily levy on older vehicles, the study found no statistically significant dips in nitrogen dioxide (NO 2 ) or particulate matter (PM2.5) levels. This revelation strips away the veneer of environmental virtue from Khan’s project, exposing it as yet another assault on ordinary motorists. Ulez epitomises the corruption of science in service of predatory revenue extraction and class war.