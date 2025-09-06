In July the Daily Sceptic received a communication from the BBC Press Office complaining about an article that was “littered with factual incorrect statements”. It pointed out that an attendee on the current Oxford Climate Journalism Network (OCJN) course was a “complaints advisor within the Executive Complaints Unit and not a director”. This might be news to the BBC staff member in question Colin Tregear who has signed up for the six-month climate and Net Zero indoctrination event run by the Green Blob-funded OCJN. In the latest 100-plus strong list of indoctrinatees, drawn from countries around the word, Tregear is described as a “complaints director at the BBC specialising in climate change”.

But what is Tregear doing on this special grooming course that makes a point of only accepting journalists? The OCJN is funded by green money and is an important player in the worldwide curating of media climate narrative messaging. Even complaints it seems are part of this narrative compliance operation at the BBC. Perhaps it is not hard to see why the corporation sought to downplay Director Tregear’s involvement in what was described as a “part time” course. For its part, the OCJN describes its programme as “intensive”.