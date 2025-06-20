The Climate Skeptic

The Climate Skeptic

Jaime Jessop
6d

Today is a hot day: 32C. Even before it happened, the climate crisis cultists in the service of the Green Blob blamed it on the climate changed weather gods - who derive their superpowers from your gas boiler and your car. Cast your mind back 6 months ago to a very wet, extremely dull, ubiquitously cloudy winter and the great and the good, plus the not so great and good, were blaming the geo-engineering men-gods for swallowing the sun with cloud-forming chemtrails. We live in a post-reality world, where fiction and fantasy have more sway over the minds of the masses than boring old facts and tried and tested science. The good news is that there is almost unanimous public rejection of the ludicrous attempt to blame standard summer weather on a 'climate crisis' which was invented by the Guardian 'news' paper in 2019. The bad news is that many of those same people who laugh derisorily in the face of climate change propaganda are quite easily suckered by geoengineering/weather modification propaganda.

Steve Campbell
6d

But they could launch 10 thermonuclear weapons into 10 active volcanos and create a nuclear/ash winter that would end global warming for sure. Check the science if you don't believe me.

