Since Trump’s election, there has been a concerted and clearly well-organised attempt to portray China as stepping up to take the global lead in the fight against climate change. As public interest in Net Zero wanes, both here and in much of the Western world, for the climate establishment it is important to gaslight us that the rest of the world is still going hell for leather in the fight and that we must continue to do our bit.

The same happened, I recall, during Trump’s first term, but apparently nobody at the time told China!

Accordingly, BBC News has just published a glowing report called ‘As Trump retreats from climate goals, China is becoming a green superpower‘. It starts:

How the world’s biggest carbon emitter is now at the helm of a renewables revolution.

Using fancy graphics, it concocts a picture of the country rapidly changing to green energy, in the process putting the rest of us to shame: becoming a renewables superpower, as it puts it. The report goes on:

China has added more capacity for generating solar energy than the rest of the world combined for several years. The same is true for wind power.

What the BBC fail to mention is the fact that everything in China happens on a giant scale, because the country itself is so big. China produces 35 times as much electricity as the UK and more than the US and EU combined. So of course they produce more solar and wind power than we do.