According to the Telegraph’s Tim Stanley:

The Online Right is going wrong, eschewing compassion or charm, talking itself into corners of angry irrelevance. The evidence is stacking up – we only have to look out of our windows. Take climate change. This is no longer a matter of speculation: the wildfires of Europe, pitiless and persistent, are the way we live now.

As with so many of his ilk, Stanley confuses weather with climate. Take the latest fires in France.

Yes, the wildfires are running above average this summer in Europe, but there have been other years as bad and worse. But much more importantly, the data since 1980 show that wildfires around the Mediterranean have not been getting worse:

European wildfire trends

Stanley cannot even get his facts right, claiming that in past times France endured roughly 15 fires each year. The true figure is around 100.