Windless Week Leaves Britain Totally Dependent on Imported Electricity
Hardly the 'energy security' Ed Miliband continually warbles on about
If you live in the UK you will have noticed that for most of the last week there was very little wind:
From Sunday through to Friday, wind power was only running at an average of below 2 GW, which is around 7% of demand and, coincidentally, also 7% of its potential capacity:
