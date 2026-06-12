Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Labour’s rail nationalisation dream hurtles toward disaster” – Despite ministers’ upbeat assessments, the mounting debacle surrounding Britain’s ailing railway system suggests Labour’s nationalisation ambitions are heading for a costly reckoning for taxpayers, writes the Telegraph.
“Piketty’s eco-Marxist utopia: why degrowth and global redistribution will trap the poor in poverty” – Thomas Piketty and the World Inequality Lab have unveiled their Global Justice Report at a Paris conference, arguing for degrowth and global redistribution – a programme critics say would condemn the world’s poorest to permanent poverty, reports RealClearEnergy.
“But she’s got high hopes” – A paper intitled “Do climate emotions matter? Investigating their role in pro-environmental behavior,” was published this month in the Journal of Environmental Psychology by Paula Blumenschein and colleagues.
“Smartphones given ‘kill switch’ to deter thieves” – The new measure stops thieves from reactivating stolen handsets rather than permanently disabling them, in a bid to curb Britain’s surging phone theft epidemic, notes the Telegraph.
“Wegovy pill weight-loss drug approved for use in Britain” – The tablet form of the once-weekly Wegovy injection has been greenlit by health officials, offering a new oral option for patients seeking weight-loss treatment, reports the Mail.
“How the British state came to turn its back on the white majority” – On his Substack, CJ Strachan argues that a key clause in the Equality Act, rushed through Parliament in the dying days of Gordon Brown’s government, has driven the toxic spread of DEI across Britain’s public institutions.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“The Left-Wing Plan to Impose a 90% Global Income Tax to ‘Save the Planet’” – Ben Pile says don’t be fooled by the highfalutin language. No amount of tax can ‘save the planet’.
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