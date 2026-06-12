“Labour’s rail nationalisation dream hurtles toward disaster” – Despite ministers’ upbeat assessments, the mounting debacle surrounding Britain’s ailing railway system suggests Labour’s nationalisation ambitions are heading for a costly reckoning for taxpayers, writes the Telegraph.

“Piketty’s eco-Marxist utopia: why degrowth and global redistribution will trap the poor in poverty” – Thomas Piketty and the World Inequality Lab have unveiled their Global Justice Report at a Paris conference, arguing for degrowth and global redistribution – a programme critics say would condemn the world’s poorest to permanent poverty, reports RealClearEnergy.

“But she’s got high hopes” – A paper intitled “Do climate emotions matter? Investigating their role in pro-environmental behavior,” was published this month in the Journal of Environmental Psychology by Paula Blumenschein and colleagues.

“Smartphones given ‘kill switch’ to deter thieves” – The new measure stops thieves from reactivating stolen handsets rather than permanently disabling them, in a bid to curb Britain’s surging phone theft epidemic, notes the Telegraph.

“Wegovy pill weight-loss drug approved for use in Britain” – The tablet form of the once-weekly Wegovy injection has been greenlit by health officials, offering a new oral option for patients seeking weight-loss treatment, reports the Mail.