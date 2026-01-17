“Net zero is slowing growth, Bank of England warns” – The Bank of England has warned that Net Zero policies will hold back growth, notes the Telegraph.

“New York’s Climate Act goes nuclear: bold promises, zero progress” – New York’s Climate Act has produced “zero progress” after seven years as leaders pivot to nuclear promises, says Francis Menton in the Climate Change Dispatch.

“Wind farms championed by Starmer face the axe after Miliband snub” – BP-backed Irish Sea wind projects are due to be scrapped after missing out on taxpayer support, claims the Telegraph.

“A Climatologist asks: where are all the climate-related disasters?” – Climate-related disasters have not risen despite higher CO2 and warmer temperatures, argues Matthew Wielicki in the Climate Change Dispatch.

“New York’s ridiculous energy policy way off the edge of the cliff” – New York’s energy mandates have are impossible as deadlines loom without workable plans, writes Francis Menton in the Manhattan Contrarian.