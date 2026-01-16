The Climate Skeptic

The Climate Skeptic

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 27

What's the point of Unite?
Ben Pile and Laurie Wastell
Jan 16, 2026
∙ Paid

In this week’s podcast, Laurie sits down with Climate Skeptic regular Ben Pile, who questions what’s the point of unions backing a green agenda that has gutted British industry, destroyed jobs and left workers caught in the crossfire.

Share

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Toby Young.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Toby Young · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture