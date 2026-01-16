In this week’s podcast, Laurie sits down with Climate Skeptic regular Ben Pile, who questions what’s the point of unions backing a green agenda that has gutted British industry, destroyed jobs and left workers caught in the crossfire.
The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 27
What's the point of Unite?
Jan 16, 2026
∙ Paid
The Climate Skeptic Podcast
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
Appears in episode
Ben Pile
The Net Zero Scandal
Laurie Wastell
Two-Tier Britain
