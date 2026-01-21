Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“China’s population falls again as birthrate drops 17% to record low” – China’s population has fallen for a fourth consecutive year, with its birthrate plunging to a record low, writes Amy Hawkins in the Guardian.
“Uber abandons pledge to hit Labour’s electric car target” – Uber has abandoned its pledge to hit Labour’s electric-car target before 2030, reports the Telegraph.
“New study: Brazil’s relative sea level was 2+ meters higher and SSTs 3–4°C warmer 6,000 years ago” – Brazil’s relative sea level was over 2m higher and its SSTs 3–4°C warmer 6,000 years ago, writes Kenneth Richard in the NoTricksZone.
“Is £100 million for a bat shed a waste of money? HS2 says not” – HS2 has defended spending £100 million on a bat shed as a proportionate environmental response, reveals the Times.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Climate Change is Not Causing Mass Extinctions, Says Bombshell Royal Society Paper” – Despite scaremongering about a ‘sixth mass extinction’, a bombshell new Royal Society report has found that climate change is not driving mass wipeouts. In fact, extinction rates are falling, says Chris Morrison.
Dearie me! I thought Paul Ehrlich said the world would be bombed by population!
Instead we have too few people to pay taxes for old people's pensions.