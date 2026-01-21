“China’s population falls again as birthrate drops 17% to record low” – China’s population has fallen for a fourth consecutive year, with its birthrate plunging to a record low, writes Amy Hawkins in the Guardian.

“Uber abandons pledge to hit Labour’s electric car target” – Uber has abandoned its pledge to hit Labour’s electric-car target before 2030, reports the Telegraph.

“New study: Brazil’s relative sea level was 2+ meters higher and SSTs 3–4°C warmer 6,000 years ago” – Brazil’s relative sea level was over 2m higher and its SSTs 3–4°C warmer 6,000 years ago, writes Kenneth Richard in the NoTricksZone.