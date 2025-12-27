“The volunteers replanting Britain’s lost rainforests” – Volunteers have been restoring Britain’s rare temperate rainforests by replanting native woodland in rain-soaked valleys and on wind-scoured hillsides, reports the Times.

“‘Newt taxes’ on housing schemes raise millions for Natural England” – Natural England has raised millions from developers through ‘newt taxes’ that have required builders to pay for protected-species mitigation, reveals the Times.

“Named and shamed, England’s worst councils for dealing with fly-tipping: See the full list of 41 feckless local authorities that haven’t prosecuted or fined anyone in the past year... so is yours one of them?” – Dozens of councils have failed to prosecute or fine anyone for fly-tipping over the past year, according to the Mail.

“No, NPR, CBS, and NBC, climate change isn’t a proven cause of Arctic warming” – Anthony Watts in WUWT? says the Arctic-warming narrative doesn’t meet basic climate-period standards and has been used to promote alarmism.