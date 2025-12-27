Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“The volunteers replanting Britain’s lost rainforests” – Volunteers have been restoring Britain’s rare temperate rainforests by replanting native woodland in rain-soaked valleys and on wind-scoured hillsides, reports the Times.
“‘Newt taxes’ on housing schemes raise millions for Natural England” – Natural England has raised millions from developers through ‘newt taxes’ that have required builders to pay for protected-species mitigation, reveals the Times.
“Named and shamed, England’s worst councils for dealing with fly-tipping: See the full list of 41 feckless local authorities that haven’t prosecuted or fined anyone in the past year... so is yours one of them?” – Dozens of councils have failed to prosecute or fine anyone for fly-tipping over the past year, according to the Mail.
“No, NPR, CBS, and NBC, climate change isn’t a proven cause of Arctic warming” – Anthony Watts in WUWT? says the Arctic-warming narrative doesn’t meet basic climate-period standards and has been used to promote alarmism.
“Claim: some men downplay climate concerns because of gender insecurity” – A new study has suggested that some men downplay climate worries to avoid appearing weak or feminine. Errant nonsense, says Eric Worrall in WUWT?
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“How Academics Link Climate Scepticism With the ‘Far Right’” – Prof James Alexander was somewhat alarmed to find his work cited in an academic article linking climate scepticism with the far-Right. Why can’t they just admit there’s a scientific disagreement?
