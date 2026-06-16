“The model that works” – In WUWT, Willis Eschenbach discusses the implications of his peer-reviewed paper and sets out why he believes his climate model stands apart from the rest.

“India’s record crops reject food, warming alarmism” – India’s agricultural boom, aided by CO 2 -enriched air and favourable growing conditions, makes a mockery of climate doomsday predictions, writes Vijay Jayaraj in WUWT.

“Climate alarmists now using natural phenomena to support their claims“ – Alarmists are now switching to purely natural phenomena like El Niño to secure their positions, notes Pierre Gosselin in the No Tricks Zone.

“Dartmoor ponies could be put to death under biodiversity plans” – Natural England’s demand that 75% of livestock grazing on Dartmoor land be removed is forcing farmers to choose between centuries-old tradition and their livelihoods, reports the Times.

From the Climate Skeptic today:

“Is Al Carns Really a Member of the Reality-Based Community or Just Another Apologist For the Security State?” – Al Carns urges us to put ‘security’ at the heart of everything – but is it realism or just the same old security state in greener clothing? Ben Pile thinks it’s the latter.

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