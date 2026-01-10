“Car-hating Labour must stop the nonsense. Britain’s roads are among the world’s safest” – Fatal accidents are now so low that every further reduction will come at steadily increasing cost, writes David Frost in the Telegraph.

“Drug-driving causes more road deaths than alcohol” – Drugs are now a bigger factor in road deaths than alcohol, official figures show. So why the crackdown on drunk driving? asks the Telegraph.

“How wasted wind is pushing up electricity bills in the UK” – Britain’s creaking grid has paid wind farms to switch off as electricity bills have risen, says the Times.

“Africa’s 1,300-mile pipeline rejects climate dogma and foreign control” – Africa’s 1,300-mile fuel pipeline is a route out of energy poverty, says Vijay Jayaraj in Climate Change Dispatch.