Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Car-hating Labour must stop the nonsense. Britain’s roads are among the world’s safest” – Fatal accidents are now so low that every further reduction will come at steadily increasing cost, writes David Frost in the Telegraph.
“Drug-driving causes more road deaths than alcohol” – Drugs are now a bigger factor in road deaths than alcohol, official figures show. So why the crackdown on drunk driving? asks the Telegraph.
“How wasted wind is pushing up electricity bills in the UK” – Britain’s creaking grid has paid wind farms to switch off as electricity bills have risen, says the Times.
“Africa’s 1,300-mile pipeline rejects climate dogma and foreign control” – Africa’s 1,300-mile fuel pipeline is a route out of energy poverty, says Vijay Jayaraj in Climate Change Dispatch.
“Professor Emeritus criticises letting people choose whether to buy an EV” – In WUWT? Eric Worrall highlights a recent screed by Professor Emeritus John K White arguing that people shouldn’t be given any choice about whether to buy EVs or not.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 26” – In this week’s episode of the Climate Skeptic podcast, Laurie sits down with David Turver, author of the Eigen Values Substack, to discuss The Rest Is Politics flogging solar power, why ‘cheap and affordable’ doesn’t add up and which ‘climate catastrophes’ may await us in 2026.
