In this week’s episode of the Climate Skeptic podcast, Laurie sits down with David Turver, author of the Eigen Values Substack, to discuss The Rest Is Politics flogging solar power, why ‘cheap and affordable’ doesn’t add up and which ‘climate catastrophes’ may await in 2026.
The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 26
No, Rest Is Politics, solar power isn't cheap
Jan 09, 2026
Paid
The Climate Skeptic Podcast
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastropheThe latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
Appears in episode
David Turver
Writes Eigen Values Subscribe
Laurie Wastell
Writes Two-Tier Britain Subscribe
