Climate News Round-Up
A round-up of articles that may be of interest to people on our side of the fence.
“Super El Niño inches closer as swell of warm water arrives in Pacific” – NASA satellite data has detected a swell of warm water off the coast of South America that scientists say is pushing the world closer to a super El Niño event, claims the Mail.
“The climate scam is acknowledged. Americans were fed lies, and deserve to be compensated” – Gary Abernathy in Whats Up With That? welcomes the US Government’s “Anti-Weaponisation Fund”.
“Quit lying WPLN, evidence proves black bears are thriving, not threatened by climate change” – A story broadcast and posted by WPLN, Louisville Public Media, claims Tennessee’s black bear population is being threatened by climate change. Not so, says H. Sterling Burnett in Climate Realism.
“Elites know we’ll freeze to death” – The elites making our energy bills rise with Net Zero are counting on the public not understanding it, says Kathryn Porter in conversation with Andrew Gold on his Heritics podcast.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 47”– On the show this week, Laurie speaks to Ben Pile, journalist and Daily Sceptic regular, on Tony Blair’s latest intervention criticising Net Zero, his baleful legacy and why our dimwitted political class, incredibly, still takes him seriously.