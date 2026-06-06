“Super El Niño inches closer as swell of warm water arrives in Pacific” – NASA satellite data has detected a swell of warm water off the coast of South America that scientists say is pushing the world closer to a super El Niño event, claims the Mail.

“The climate scam is acknowledged. Americans were fed lies, and deserve to be compensated” – Gary Abernathy in Whats Up With That? welcomes the US Government’s “Anti-Weaponisation Fund”.

“Quit lying WPLN, evidence proves black bears are thriving, not threatened by climate change” – A story broadcast and posted by WPLN, Louisville Public Media, claims Tennessee’s black bear population is being threatened by climate change. Not so, says H. Sterling Burnett in Climate Realism.