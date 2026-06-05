The Climate Skeptic

The Climate Skeptic

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The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 47

Teflon Tony takes on Red Ed in the battle over Net Zero
Ben Pile and Laurie Wastell
Jun 05, 2026
∙ Paid

On the show this week, Laurie speaks to Ben Pile, journalist and Daily Sceptic regular, on Tony Blair’s latest intervention criticising Net Zero, his baleful legacy and why our dimwitted political class, incredibly, still takes him seriously.

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