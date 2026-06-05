On the show this week, Laurie speaks to Ben Pile, journalist and Daily Sceptic regular, on Tony Blair’s latest intervention criticising Net Zero, his baleful legacy and why our dimwitted political class, incredibly, still takes him seriously.
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The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 47
Teflon Tony takes on Red Ed in the battle over Net Zero
Jun 05, 2026
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The Climate Skeptic Podcast
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastropheThe latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
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