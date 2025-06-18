“Labour climate envoy racks up 76,000 air miles in eight months” – Labour’s climate envoy Rachel Kyte has billed the taxpayer for flying the equivalent of three times the circumference of the Earth, reveals the Telegraph.

“Mark Carney’s conversion from eco warrior to oil and gas champion” – The former Bank of England governor is aiming to turn Canada into an energy superpower, writes Jonathan Leake in the Telegraph.

“What exactly is going on in Antarctica?” – On Legal Insurrection, Leslie Eastman reports on increased snowfall, lower temperatures, four black sarcophagi and strange radio signals emanating from the South Pole.

“‘Net Zero’ is collapsing in US states” – From New York to California, state renewable electrical power dreams are collapsing, says Steve Goreham on the Master Resource blog.

“We’re doomed” – On Climate Scepticism, John Ridgway grimly concludes that whether it’s AI salvation, fossil fuel depletion or climate catastrophe, the Doomsday Argument still wins.