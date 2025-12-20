Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“How BP’s disastrous embrace of net zero cost it yet another boss” – BP’s embrace of Net Zero has cost it yet another CEO as the company tries to do a reverse ferret, says the Telegraph.
“BP is drinking in the last-chance saloon” – The departure of BP’s CEO is emblematic of deeper dysfunction, according to Ben Marlow in the Telegraph.
“Ed ‘Net Zero’ Miliband set to miss clean energy target by three years” – Ed Miliband is on track to miss the UK’s 2030 clean energy target, reports the Climate Change Dispatch.
“Quit lying, the New Republic, climate change isn’t threatening ‘favourite holiday foods’” – A recent story published in the New Republic claimed that various ‘holiday foods’ are vanishing due to climate change. But it’s nonsense, says H. Sterling Burnett in ClimateRealism.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 25” – On the Climate Skeptic podcast this week, Laurie speaks to Chris Morrison, the Daily Sceptic’s Environment Editor, on how the Office for Budget Responsibility was taken in by junk climate science, the campaign to sue Shell Oil because of the weather and the Government’s response to the ongoing criticisms of the Met Office.
