The Climate Skeptic

The Climate Skeptic

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 25

Office for Budget Irresponsibility, suing Shell cos climate and much more
Chris Morrison and Laurie Wastell
Dec 19, 2025
∙ Paid

On the Climate Skeptic podcast this week, Laurie speaks to Chris Morrison, the Daily Sceptic’s Environment Editor, on how the Office for Budget Responsibility was taken in by junk climate science, the campaign to sue Shell Oil because of the weather and the Government’s response to the ongoing criticisms of the Met Office.

Share

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Toby Young.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2025 Toby Young · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture