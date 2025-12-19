On the Climate Skeptic podcast this week, Laurie speaks to Chris Morrison, the Daily Sceptic’s Environment Editor, on how the Office for Budget Responsibility was taken in by junk climate science, the campaign to sue Shell Oil because of the weather and the Government’s response to the ongoing criticisms of the Met Office.
The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 25
Office for Budget Irresponsibility, suing Shell cos climate and much more
Dec 19, 2025
The Climate Skeptic Podcast
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
Appears in episode
Chris Morrison
Laurie Wastell
