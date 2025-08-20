Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Orsted leaves investors and consumers twisting in the Wind” – Expensive offshore wind power is bad for consumers and just as bad for investors, says David Turver on his Substack.
“Government advice to save water by deleting emails is ‘inaccurate’” – Industry report finds computing hubs are “not intensive water users”, according to the Telegraph.
The Climate Skeptic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
“‘Our Green council can’t do the basics like fix potholes – now they want a four-day week’” – Five local authorities are looking to slash working hours by 20% – but opponents say it will make a broken system worse, reports the Telegraph.
“Stossel on the green industrial complex: power, panic, and Profits” – The media portrays environmental groups as the underdog. In reality, they’re the big guys, and they’re rolling in money, says John Stossel in Climate Changed Dispatch.
“New Study: Corals thrived in warmer-than-today temps and when sea levels were just metres higher” – In NoTricksZone, Kenneth Richard points out that climate change may have had a positive impact on corals.
“Climate change ‘could kill off the traditional Bakewell tart’” – Californian heatwaves and droughts threaten the global almond supply, reports the Telegraph.
“Not one electric car qualifies for Labour’s £3,750 discount” – Drivers and carmakers have been left “confused” by non-transparent eligibility criteria, says the Telegraph.
“Meat is back on the menu. Has the bubble burst for veganism?” – One of America’s most acclaimed restaurants is ditching its vegan philosophy. It’s not the only news to suggest that plant-based food has peaked, writes Giulia Crouch in the Times.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Medical Activists Try to Put Net Zero Considerations at the Heart of Cardiovascular Surgery” – In the latest insane manifestation of climate alarmism, green activists are trying to put Net Zero at the heart of cardiovascular surgery. The Daily Sceptic’s Chris Morrison is unimpressed.
