“Labour’s 100ft wind turbines risk jamming defence radars” – Proposed planning changes have raised concerns that new wind turbines could interfere with critical defence systems, says the Mail.

“The North Sea can save Britain from oil shock – if Miliband would just let it“– A country which is energy self-sufficient is effectively insulated against crippling price rises caused by international crises, notes Sam Ashworth-Hayes in the Telegraph.

“Drilling the North Sea is the answer to the energy crisis” – If Keir Starmer really wants to help people with household energy bills, he should start by cutting the green taxes that make our bills some of the highest in the developed world, argues Kemi Badenoch in the Telegraph.

“National Trust goes to war with Reeves over bats and newts” – The National Trust has opposed Government plans and prioritised wildlife protections in a growing dispute over development, reports the Telegraph.

“Aussie growing conditions which produced record harvests are now ‘climate whiplash’” – A summer which kept soils moist and provided lots of sunshine is apparently a sign of climate breakdown, notes Eric Worrall in Watts Up With That.