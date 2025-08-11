“‘Erasure of years of work’: outcry as White House moves to open Arctic reserve to oil and gas drilling” – In the Guardian, the Trump administration’s plan to expand drilling in a 23m-acre Arctic reserve has eco-warriors clutching their pearls.

“Turns out major climate study peddled by media relied on bunk data” – A viral 2024 study projecting $38 billion in climate change damage by 2050 made one major Uzbekistan-sized error, says the Daily Caller.

“Pacific typhoons have trended down since the 1950s” – Comprehensive data from the Japan Meteorological Agency reveal the real trends when it comes to Pacific typhoon activity, says Kirye on NoTricksZone.

“Despite international courts, climate science is not the law in the US” – On TEA, Gary Abernathy reckons the US is right to ignore international climate courts.

“Can an AI chatbot of Dr Karl change climate skeptics’ minds? He’s willing to give it a try” – Science communicator Dr Karl Kruszelnicki is launching an AI chatbot to tackle climate skepticism, reports the Guardian.

“Why the Government doesn’t want you to have aircon” – In the Telegraph, Tom Haynes exposes how Net Zero, planning laws and outdated energy ratings keep air conditioning out of reach for most homes.

“Used car market booms on reluctance to buy pricey new models and EVs” – Britons are snapping up second-hand cars at levels not seen in five years as drivers refuse to cough up for costly new models and EVs, reports the Mail.

“Rayner urged to approve 30-metre wind turbines in back gardens” – Angela Rayner has been urged to allow homeowners to install wind turbines the size of Christ the Redeemer in their back garden, says the Telegraph.

“The grouse moors fighting for the right to set their own land ablaze” – In the Sunday Times, Ben Spencer reports on a bitter stand-off in the Peak District, where gamekeepers defend burning grouse moors to curb wildfires and conservationists push to “re-wet” them in the name of wildlife and carbon storage.

“Environmental groups too white and middle class, says green boss” – Friends of the Earth chief Asad Rehman says more must be done to increase membership diversity and make campaigns appealing to the masses, according to the Times.

“Angry outbursts, but no facts – the climate alarmists’ playbook” – On Not a Lot of People Know That, Paul Homewood slams climate alarmists’ angry theatrics when challenged, praising Ben Pile’s remarkable patience during a recent heated TalkTV debate with Dr Paul Dorfman.

“The trouble with offshore wind” – On Climate Scepticism, Jit flags the numerous environmental and operational drawbacks of North Sea wind farms.