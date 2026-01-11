“Natural Gas is More Important and Cleaner Than Most Americans Realise” – For most Americans, natural gas forms an invisible backbone of modern civilisation, enabling processes that touch nearly every aspect of daily life, write Timothy Nash, Anthony Storer, Bob Thomas and Tom Rastin in WUWT.

“Berlin Blackout Shows Germany’s $5 Trillion Green Scheme is ‘Left-Green Ideological Pipe Dream’” – On the No Tricks Zone, Professor Fritz Vahrenholt spells out a fundamental lesson from the terrorist attack on Berlin’s power grid.

“Guardian: Withdrawing from Climate Treaties will Make the USA Poorer” – The Guardian is living in a fantasyland, says Eric Worrall in WUWT: there is no scenario in which the USA does not gain an economic advantage by pulling out of climate treaties.

“Attention, Energies Media, Sea Level Cannot be Submerging Tokelau if Tokelau is Growing” – Energies Media says Tokelau is being submerged by sea level rise, but data show the opposite is true: the island is growing, according to Climate Realism.

“Ed Miliband’s eco-war is only benefiting the rich” – Whatever he might say, the Energy Secretary is a reverse Robin Hood as Net Zero policies favour those with the deepest pockets, says Dominic Lawson in the Times.