Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Natural Gas is More Important and Cleaner Than Most Americans Realise” – For most Americans, natural gas forms an invisible backbone of modern civilisation, enabling processes that touch nearly every aspect of daily life, write Timothy Nash, Anthony Storer, Bob Thomas and Tom Rastin in WUWT.
“Berlin Blackout Shows Germany’s $5 Trillion Green Scheme is ‘Left-Green Ideological Pipe Dream’” – On the No Tricks Zone, Professor Fritz Vahrenholt spells out a fundamental lesson from the terrorist attack on Berlin’s power grid.
“Guardian: Withdrawing from Climate Treaties will Make the USA Poorer” – The Guardian is living in a fantasyland, says Eric Worrall in WUWT: there is no scenario in which the USA does not gain an economic advantage by pulling out of climate treaties.
“Attention, Energies Media, Sea Level Cannot be Submerging Tokelau if Tokelau is Growing” – Energies Media says Tokelau is being submerged by sea level rise, but data show the opposite is true: the island is growing, according to Climate Realism.
“Ed Miliband’s eco-war is only benefiting the rich” – Whatever he might say, the Energy Secretary is a reverse Robin Hood as Net Zero policies favour those with the deepest pockets, says Dominic Lawson in the Times.
“Labour council installs ‘socialist speed bumps’” – A Labour council has been accused of building “socialist speed bumps” that scrape high-performance and luxury family cars, according to the Telegraph.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“2025 Was an Average Year for Hurricanes Globally” – We all know hurricanes are getting worse. After all, the mainstream media keep telling us so. There’s just one problem, says Paul Homewood. The data show otherwise, with 2025 an average year for hurricanes globally.