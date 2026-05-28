“Tony Blair urges Keir Starmer to rip up ‘illogical’ Net Zero targets” – The former Labour Prime Minister has delivered a damning assessment of his party’s current direction, calling its Net Zero targets illogical and warning that the Government risks losing the next election, writes the Mail.

“Keir Starmer under pressure from ministers to rethink North Sea drilling” – Blair’s call for Labour to abandon Ed Miliband’s green targets has found backing among cabinet members who are urging Sir Keir Starmer to revisit North Sea drilling, says the Times.

“Ousted BP chairman mulls legal action over ‘bullying’ dismissal” – Former BP chairman Helge Lund’s successor has hit back at claims he was deposed over a “volcanic” temper, “bullying” and “verbal abuse”, and is considering legal action, says the Telegraph.

“England’s first street where bikes have priority to open in Cambridge” – The Dutch-style cycle street in Cambridge bans parking and requires car drivers to travel at low speed behind cyclists and pedestrians, says the Times.

“Energy bills to surge by more than £220 from July” – Households face a £221 rise in energy bills as the war in Iran drives up costs, according to the Telegraph.

“Cars to be banned from 200 more London roads in Khan’s walking scheme” – Over 800 ‘School Streets’ have already been implemented across the capital, with Sadiq Khan now pushing to extend vehicle restrictions to 200 further roads, notes the Mail.

“Solar panels explode and rip roof” – A shocking incident in which solar panels exploded and tore apart a roof raises urgent questions about the safety of domestic renewable installations, says the Sun.

“Scientists blame climate change for the UK heatwave” – As UK temperatures soar to 35.1°C, scientists are attributing the blistering heat to climate change, writes the Mail. But are they right?

“No, Climate Central, summer warming isn’t due to climate change” – Climate Central’s claim that human-caused climate change drives summer warming in 91% of 243 U.S. cities is misleading, relying on biased temperature trends and model-based attribution, reports ClimateRealism.

“Ocean “acidification” – another fake scare that won’t go away” – The ocean “acidification” alarm is dissected as a uniquely constructed branch of climate scaremongering that operates independently of atmospheric heating claims, says the Manhattan Contrarian.

“The case against Net Zero – a fifteenth update” – The cumulative case that Net Zero is unachievable, disastrous, and pointless is updated for the fifteenth time with fresh evidence and argument, notes Climate Scepticism.

“Meet the anti-Gretas: the women celebrating nuclear energy” – While prominent men have long championed nuclear power, it is a new wave of women who are truly leading the charge for atomic energy, claims the Spectator.