“The global Left wants to turn laziness into a virtue” – Progressive economists have unveiled a scheme purporting to halt climate change and eliminate inequality that will lead to worldwide penury, warns Annabel Denham in the Telegraph.

“Miliband defies Starmer over cuts to fund defence” – Sources tell the Telegraph the Energy Secretary is resisting demands to reduce Net Zero spending in order to free up funds for defence.

“Here comes the super mega ultimate hyper giga Godzilla El Niño” – The media’s breathless arsenal of climate alarm vocabulary – “super”, “monster”, “cataclysmic”, “apocalyptic” – is skewered as a pattern of serial fear-mongering by Charles Rotter in WUWT.

“What’s up with the Endangerment Finding litigation?” – The legal battle over the EPA’s 2009 Endangerment Finding – described as the most consequential and destructive regulatory action in federal history – is examined in detail by Francis Menton in the Manhattan Contrarian.

“Women climate scientists being harassed, insulted by sceptics, claims Berkeley Earth researcher” – A Berkeley Earth researcher claims that women climate scientists are being subjected to harassment and insults from sceptics, notes Pierre Gosselin in the No Tricks Zone.