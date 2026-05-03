“Britain braces for Ed Miliband, the radical Left-wing chancellor” – Businesses fear sweeping economic intervention if Ed Miliband takes control of the Treasury, says the Telegraph.

“The climate scaremongers: The hidden emissions of Ed’s deranged Great North Road Solar scheme” – A proposed solar project will increase overall emissions rather than cut them, says Paul Homewood in TCW.

“Another PTC/ITC extension for wind/solar? just say no” – Continued subsidies for renewable energy are politically motivated and economically unsustainable, according to WUWT.