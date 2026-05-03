Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Britain braces for Ed Miliband, the radical Left-wing chancellor” – Businesses fear sweeping economic intervention if Ed Miliband takes control of the Treasury, says the Telegraph.
“The climate scaremongers: The hidden emissions of Ed’s deranged Great North Road Solar scheme” – A proposed solar project will increase overall emissions rather than cut them, says Paul Homewood in TCW.
“Another PTC/ITC extension for wind/solar? just say no” – Continued subsidies for renewable energy are politically motivated and economically unsustainable, according to WUWT.
“The Greens: the new nasty party” – Under Zack Polanski’s leadership, the Green Party is swimming in a sewer of Islamo-left bigotry, writes Hugo Timms in Spiked.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“UAE’s OPEC Exit: Pragmatic Oil Policy, Not ‘Stranded Assets’ Panic” – The UAE’s OPEC exit has nothing to do with oil supposedly being a ‘stranded asset’, says Tilak Doshi. It’s all about flexibility, autonomy and export security, not a sudden conversion to the Church of Climate.