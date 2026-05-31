“Donald Trump, climate scientist” – A post by the President on Truth Social forced the media to confront its own faulty global-warming reporting, revealing deep fault lines in mainstream climate journalism, reports the Wall Street Journal.

“Increasing risks of solar panel fires” – The rapid rise of solar power is introducing new and growing fire risks that demand urgent attention from safety professionals and policymakers alike, writes Fire Magazine.

“NY Times dances around UN scientists scrapping trendy climate armageddon scenario” – The New York Times is scrambling to salvage its climate doom narrative after UN scientists quietly abandoned a leading catastrophe scenario, according to Newsbusters.

“Wrong, BBC, no ‘climate-driven millisecond Earth rotation crisis’ exists” – The BBC’s claim that climate change is causing an “unprecedented” slowing of Earth’s rotation is contradicted by the data, which show millisecond-scale variations are entirely normal, reveals Climate Realism.

“It’s hurricane season, and nothing is new” – Climate change will have no impact on the number or severity of this hurricane season’s storms, says the Heartland Institute.

“A grand solar minimum has arrived – global cooling of at least 1°C is expected by the 2030s and 2040s” – Scientists say a grand solar minimum has arrived and that global cooling of at least 1°C is expected by the 2030s and 2040s, according to NoTricksZone.

“‘Countryside LTNs’ quietly rolled out across England” – Oxfordshire has become the latest county to adopt schemes that restrict traffic on rural roads, with campaigners warning that ‘countryside LTNs’ are being introduced with little public scrutiny, reports the Telegraph.

“Cost of renewables to hit £40 billion in 2030” – Analysis based on official OBR and NESO projections shows the cost of renewables is set to reach £40 billion by 2030, explaining why energy bills will keep on rocketing, reveals Not a Lot of People Know That.

“Fears of a solar farm free-for-all as Reeves blocks right to object” – Chancellor Rachel Reeves is set to use new powers to fast-track colossal clean energy projects, like solar farms, while curbing communities’ ability to scrutinise or object to them, says the Mail.

“AXA UK warns of solar panel fire risk” – Insurance giant AXA UK is warning homeowners of the fire risks posed by solar panels and urging customers to use only certified installers.