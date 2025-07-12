“Why I hate my husband’s new electric BMW” – In the Telegraph, Angela Epstein says whenever she gets in her husband’s new BMW iX40 she feels violently sick.

“Lord of the Rings director wants to resurrect extinct giant flightless bird” – Peter Jackson plans to spend millions on resurrecting a giant flightless bird that was hunted to extinction 500 years ago in New Zealand, reports the Telegraph.

“China’s electric car revolution hammers demand for oil” – The International Energy Agency (IEA) has said that demand for oil faces a dramatic slowdown as China’s electric car revolution pushes combustion-engine vehicles off the road, according to the Telegraph.

“‘Not clear if heat pumps will save people money’, Government adviser admits” – Heat pumps are not guaranteed to save households money in the long-term, the Government’s chief scientific adviser has conceded, reports the Telegraph.

“Water companies ‘to impose surge pricing’ in summer” – Households face higher water bills during heatwaves as 15 companies around the country plan to introduce trials of surge pricing, says the Times.

“Trump tells reporter queries over Texas floods are ‘evil’” – President Trump has called a news reporter “evil” for suggesting that proper warning systems could have saved lives in the Texas floods, according to the Times.

“CNN Analyst Shocked Americans Aren’t Afraid of Media-Created ‘Climate Crisis’” – In WUWT? Leslie Eastman says the mainstream media’s constant doom-and-gloom reporting is not having the desired effect

“Mann’s Hockey Stick – Still Crap After All these Years” – In WUWT? Anthony Watts looks at the data and concludes Michael Mann’s Hockey Stick is still complete balls.

From the Climate Skeptic today:

“The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 4” – Professor Norman Fenton, a fearless climate sceptic, joins Laurie Wastell for our latest podcast interview.